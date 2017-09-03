Watch Moses Sumney Cover Björk

Moses Sumney has taken to covering Björk’s “Come To Me” during his recent live performances, which makes sense, since his spacey, synthetic soul could definitely be described as “post-Björk.” After performing the Debut track at both FYF Fest and the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, he trotted it out again during a secret set for The Line Of Best Fit at the UK’s End Of The Road festival yesterday. Watch his gorgeous rendition, which features minimal accompaniment and liberal use of a loop pedal, below.