Watch Beck Pay Tribute To Steely Dan’s Walter Becker In Detroit

Beck may not be the first artist you’d expect to cover Steely Dan, but he was among the first to pay tribute, musically, to the late Walter Becker on Sunday (9/3).

Opening for U2 as it resumed its Joshua Tree Tour 2017 Tour at Detroit’s Ford Field, Beck and his band were in the midst of “Where It’s At” when he told the crowd that “We lost somebody today. Walter Becker from Steely Dan passed away.”

Calling Becker a “rock ‘n’ roll hero,” Beck announced that “we’d like to play a little something in tribute,” leading the group into a few bars of Steely Dan’s “Josie” before returning to “Where It’s At.”

Becker died Sunday at the age of 67. No cause has been revealed.

Beck’s 45-minute set also included favorites such as “Devils Haircut,” “Loser,” “Black Tambourine,” “E-Pro,” and “Go It Alone,” the latter of which he dedicated to Detroit native Jack White, who co-wrote the song with Beck.

