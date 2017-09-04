Lil Wayne Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Seizures, Cancels Las Vegas Gig

Lil Wayne is recovering in hospital after he suffered multiple seizures in a Chicago hotel room, according to reports.

The 34-year-old rapper, who has epilepsy, missed a performance in Las Vegas on Sunday night after enduring a number of fits, TMZ reports.

Doctors at Northwestern Memorial advised against immediately releasing Wayne due to his latest run of poor health. As a result, his scheduled show Sunday night at Drais Beachclub in Las Vegas was canceled.

“Lil Wayne and the entire Young Money / Maverick team are valued partners and members of the Drai’s LIVE family,” the show’s promoters explained in a social media post. “Our priority is the health and well-being of our artists. Everyone at Drai’s wishes Lil Wayne a speedy recovery during this time.

