Lil Uzi Vert’s new album Luv Is Rage 2 debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. At 100,000 SEA units, the album has third largest streaming sum of the year; it follows Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. and Drake’s More Life. Lil Uzi Vert just released a new Virgil Abloh-directed video out for his huge single “XO Tour Llif3,” which peaked at #7 on the Hot 100. Watch the Weeknd make a cameo on the clip below and read our guide to Lil Uzi Vert here.