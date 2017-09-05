Stream Hüsker Dü’s Savage Young Dü Box Set

Hüsker Dü, the legendary Minneapolis ’80s punk trio, will presumably never reunite. But a new box set collects a treasure trove of the band’s early work. Later this fall, the reissue specialists at the Numero Group will release the three-CD box set Savage Young Dü, which everything the band released from 1979 to 1982, when they were still a feral young punk band, just figuring out the possibilities of their sound. They’ve also included 47 unreleased tracks, as well as a book. The people at the Numero Group have remixed those old recordings, cleaning up the famously shitty-sounding recordings. And in an unusual step, the whole set is now streaming online, months ahead of release.

Thanks to the people at NPR, you can now stream disc 1 of Savage Young Dü here, disc 2 here, and disc 3 here. Meanwhile, here’s a trailer for the set:

Savage Young Dü is out in November, and you can pre-order it here.