Oneohtrix Point Never – “The Pure And The Damned” (Feat. Iggy Pop) Video (Feat. Robert Pattinson)

When “The Pure And The Damned,” Oneohtrix Point Never’s lovely and contemplative Iggy Pop collaboration, comes in at the end of the Safdie Brothers’ breathless indie thriller Good Time, it feels like a sigh of relief. The movie, which is absolutely relentless, has a pulsing, adrenal score from Oneohtrix Point Never, and it only gives you one fleeting moment of calm before you leave the theater. But the new video for “The Pure And The Damned,” which the Safdie Brothers also directed, gives the song a new, creepier context.

The clip works as a sort of companion piece to the film. It features Robert Pattinson and Benny Safdie as their characters from the movie, but it doesn’t recycle footage or even situations from the movie. Instead, the two characters, a mentally disabled young man and his protective desperate-miscreant brother, are in a dark cabin in the middle of the woods, haunted by a CGI version of Iggy Pop that’s somehow even veinier than the real thing. Pattinson brandishes a sword and wears a bootleg Ravens/Orioles T-shirt that I would really like to own. There is also a puppet wolf. It’s really something. Watch it below.

The Good Time score is out now on Warp, and it’s great. Go see the movie if you get a chance.