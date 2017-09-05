Stream Lomelda Thx

Hannah Read mostly writes from the small Texas town she calls her home, but her songs have a universality to them that makes them seem larger-than-life. Her lyrics read like nervous incantations — “It’s not like I want to keep you out or keep it in, just keep it up/ Isn’t that hard enough?” goes one of my favorites — but they’re buoyed by a lilting self-assuredness that feels invigorating and timeless. Thx, her latest album as Lomelda, is a showstopper, the sort of album that will soundtrack many a long drive or transcendent night out among the stars. We’ve heard a few songs from it so far — “Interstate Vision,” “Out There,” and “From Here,” and today the entire thing is streaming in full. You can listen to it below and, while you do, revisit our Band To Watch profile on the project.

Thx is out 9/8 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.