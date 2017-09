Later this month, Moses Sumney will release his debut album, Aromanticism. We’ve heard a couple new songs from it so far — “Doomed” and “Quarrel” — and today he’s shared another one, a quiet and scratchy track called “Indulge Me” that’s, as always, grounded by Sumney’s magnificent voice. You can listen to it below.

Aromanticism is out 9/22 via Jagjaguwar.