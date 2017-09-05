Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand Join Harvey Relief Telethon

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CMT have joined forced to air a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon, it was announced today.

George Clooney, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand and Reese Witherspoon are among the stars set to appear on the broadcast, set for Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Houston rapper Bun B and Scooter Braun organized the telethon, “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.” The one-hour special, which will air across the big four broadcast networks and on CMT, will be based in Los Angeles, with stages in New York and Nashville. The event will also feature a performance from Texas native George Strait from his San Antonio benefit concert. The show will broadcast live on the East Coast and replay on the West Coast and will be available online via live stream on Facebook and Twitter during the East Coast airing.

Other stars set to appear on the broadcast include Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and Blake Shelton, with more stars set to be announced.

Proceeds from Hand in Hand will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc. Phone lines, text messaging and digital donations will be open at the beginning of the show and conclude one hour after the show ends. More information is available here.

A version of this article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.