Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Hits #1, Blocking “Despacito” From Major Chart Record

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” jumped from #77 to #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, toppling Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” which ruled the chart for 16 weeks. “Despacito” would have broken a record for most time spent at #1; the song tied Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.”

This is Swift’s fifth time in the #1 slot, and according to Billboard, the song has the highest number of weekly streams and sales out of any single released in 2017. “LWYMMD” also breaks the record for the most weekly streams ever for a song by a female artist. Swift debuted another single over the weekend called “…Ready For It?” off of her forthcoming album Reputation, due out in November.