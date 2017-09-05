Watch 2 Chainz Bring Drake Out In Toronto

Drake is continuing his streak of causing pandemonium by showing up on other people’s stages. Last night, 2 Chainz, performing in a wheelchair after breaking his leg at an earlier tour stop, played a show at the Toronto club Rebel. Drake made a dramatic entrance during “No Lie,” the 2012 hit that he and 2 Chainz recorded together, and he stuck around to do his verse from Gucci Mane’s “Both” and to introduce is recent protege Baka Not Nice, who in turn performed the recent street hit “Live Up To My Name.” People in the crowd lost their minds at all of this. Watch some fan-made videos below, via Miss Info.

Just once in my life, I would like to send people into hysterics just by randomly showing up somewhere.