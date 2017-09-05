Naked Fan Stagecrashes Elbow Set, Gets A Slow Dance With Guy Garvey

Elbow performed at The Downs Festival in Bristol over the weekend. During their set, a streaker somehow got onto the stage and, while security tries to run him down, frontman Guy Garvey instead takes him and slow dances with him before letting security take him away. Check out footage from the show below.

In other Elbow news, they recently re-recorded a version of “Kindling,” off their most recent album Little Fictions, as a duet between Garvey and John Grant, but it’s not available to stream outside of their native Britain.