Ezra Koenig & Jaden Smith’s Vibey Animated Series Neo Yokio Is Coming

Jaden Smith

We first learned of Ezra Koenig and Jaden Smith’s forthcoming “vibey project” earlier this year, and back in March the duo revealed that the special project is an animated series. Until today, the most we knew about the show was that Smith voices the main character and Jude Law guests as a butler and the show takes place sometime in the future in a city that resembles New York but is combined with Tokyo. Today, Koenig shared illustrations from the show, which is called Neo Yokio, on Twitter and Instagram. According to one of the posts, the show is out 9/22 on Netflix; check out the imagery below.

#1 most eligible bachelor & demon slayer

the sea beneath 14th street

