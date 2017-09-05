Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Blasts Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders Comments

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon took to Twitter today to criticize Hillary Clinton’s recent comments about Bernie Sanders. Leaked excerpts of Clinton’s new book suggest that she harbors a fair amount of animosity toward Sanders following the brutal 2016 election. At one point, Clinton wrote: “[Sanders] didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic Party.” Vernon didn’t like that one bit and said the following:

Hillary coming out and saying Bernie disrupted the Democratic Party, when all she did was represent the Status Quo… infuriates me. #disrupt — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

From there, a user named Dan replied to Vernon’s tweet and asked him to reconsider his position:

The refusal of the privileged Bernie die hards to recognize that their Wall St revenge fantasy is less important than the rights of… — Dan (@DKinMN) September 5, 2017

Vernon responded:

Revenge fantasy? dude. im not thinking about revenge. I’m thinking about human rights. Rights that Hillary didn’t fight hard enough for. https://t.co/12fi57vPDc — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

Do you watch MSNBC all day or something? Where is this language coming from Dan?! — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

Hillary didn’t win because she sunk to the middle. She didn’t win because she didn’t have fire for these people. Same old, same old. — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

Vernon faced more criticism and continued the debate:

I feel my opinion matters and Bernie would have not just upheld what was decent about the left (like HC) but moved us PAST. HC b dividing — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

He later pointed to the fact that the Trump Administration is making moves to end DACA today and said that Clinton’s decision to share this criticism of Sanders “on a day like today” is “SO self-centered.” Replies pointed out that the comments came from the aforementioned leaked book excerpt and were not, in fact, made today. (Vernon realized his mistake later and tweeted “my bad.”)

Above all, for her to come out on a day like today, in a week like this and talk about this, is SO self-centered. Just like the dem party — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

I'm not fighting anyone, I'm upset that Hillary would discuss something like this on a day as dark as this !! — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

Vernon made it clear that he voted for Clinton in the general election…

I didn’t say she wasn’t unacceptable. I voted for her, if you must know! Her campaign failed the left, can we not all agree?! — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

…but also reminded his followers: “Bernie would’ve won.”

I would say all politicians can be cornered like this.

Hillary LOST Us this power. Bernie would've won. Enough, talk to people who Hate https://t.co/UeOeAcmTtw — blobtower (@blobtower) September 5, 2017

You can check out more of the lengthy, ongoing thread here.