Over the last few months, New York hardcore vets Burn have been putting out songs from their new album, Do Or Die — including “Ill Together” and the title track — and today they’ve shared a stream of the album in full in advance of its release this Friday. It’s their first new album in 16 years, and you can listen to it via Revolver below.

Do Or Die is out 9/8 via Deathwish, Inc.