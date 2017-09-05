Here’s Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury In The Queen Movie Bohemian Rhapsody

The long-in-the-works Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is finally actually being made — it’s in pre-production now and is scheduled to be released in December 2018 — and today the first image of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury has been revealed courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. They also have a few extra details about the music that will be featured in the Bryan Singer-directed film. Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May are serving as the executive music producers, and Mercury’s voice in the film will be a composite of old recordings, Malek’s own voice, and a soundalike’s. “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek told EW. “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.” Here’s the first photo of Malek-as-Mercury:
