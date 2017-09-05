Beck – “No Distraction”

Beck’s long-delayed new album Colors, which was originally supposed to come out way back in 2014, is finally arriving next month. We’ve heard “Wow,” “Dreams,” “Up All Night,” and “Dear Life,” and over the weekend he premiered another, “No Distraction,” on Gary Calamar’s KCRW radio show. Speaking about the song, Beck told Q Magazine, “Anybody who has a phone or computer lives with the distractions pulling you this way and that. We haven’t figured out how to have access to everybody and everything all the time and how it affects us psychically and neurologically. Or at least I haven’t. My analogy to friends has been that I feel as if somebody has removed the front door of my house, permanently.” Listen below at around 20:30 via The Future Heart.

https://kcrw-od.streamguys1.com/kcrw/audio/website/music/or/KCRW-gary_calamar-latest_show-170903.mp3

Colors is out 10/13 via Capitol, and a new video for “Up All Night” is coming tomorrow.