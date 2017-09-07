Weyes Blood – “A Certain Kind” (Soft Machine Cover) & “Everybody’s Talkin'” (Fred Neil Cover)

Santa Monica singer-songwriter Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, released the excellent LP Front Row Seat To Earth late last year, and a few months later, she teamed up with Ariel Pink for the Myths 002 EP. As it turns out, she’s following both of those up with a 7″ of two covers of songs from 1968, Soft Machine’s “A Certain Kind” and folk musician Fred Neil’s “Everybody’s Talkin’,” which became a hit for Harry Nilsson a year later after serving as the theme for the film Midnight Cowboy. Mering turns the former into an expansive studio-pop opus and the latter into a slow, haunting organ dirge, and you can hear her takes on both songs below.

“A Certain Kind” b/w “Everybody’s Talkin'” is out now via Mexican Summer.