Stream Partner In Search Of Lost Time

Josée Caron and Lucy Niles play with the chops of your favorite ’90s guitar heroes and the wit of your favorite standup comedians. As Partner, the two best friends from Ontario spin tales of young, queer slackerdom into balls-out hookfests, and even when they’re being goofy as hell — see the seven deadpan skits threaded throughout the 12 songs on their forthcoming debut In Search Of Lost Time — their fiery shredding is never less than anthemic. Early songs “Sex Object” and Everybody Knows” convinced us to name them a Band To Watch, and “Play The Field” and “Gross Secret” continued the momentum. Partner may be jokers, but their music is no joke, so you can (and should) listen to the entirety of In Search Of Lost Time below.

Tour Dates:

09/07 Peterborough, ON @ The Garnet

09/08 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern (record release party)

09/15 Windsor, ON @ The Rondo

09/22 Hamilton, ON @ This Ain’t Hollywood

09/23 Vankleek Hill, ON @ Oktober Fest

09/29 Davenport, IA* @ Village Theatre*

09/30 St. Louis, MO @ FOAM

10/01 Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater*

10/03 Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellies*

10/05 Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon

10/16 Montreal QC @ L-Esco

10/17 Quebec City, QC @ Le Sous-Sol Du Circle

10/18 St John, NB @ Callahan’s

10/19 Halifax, NS @ The Seahorse for Halifax Pop Explosion

10/20 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion (early all ages show)

10/21 Fredericton, NB @ Capital Complex

10/27 Guelph, ON @ E-Bar

*w/ PUP

In Search Of Lost Time is out 9/8 on You’ve Changed Records. Pre-order it here.