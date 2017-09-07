Hear The Smiths’ Previously Unreleased “Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring” Live In Boston ’86

The Smiths are releasing a deluxe reissue of their seminal 1986 album The Queen Is Dead next month. The 3-CD box set will include a remastered version of the original LP, a second disc of demos and b-sides, and a third disc featuring the previously unreleased Live In Boston album, which captures the band’s concert at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on 8/5/1986. Listen to their fiery medley of “Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring” below.

And as a bonus, here’s “Bigmouth Strikes Again” performed live at the Greek Theatre, Berkeley on 8/23/1986:

Live In Boston tracklist:

01 “How Soon Is Now?”

02 “Hand In Glove”

03 “I Want The One I Can’t Have”

04 “Never Had No One Ever”

05 “Stretch Out And Wait”

06 “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side”

07 “Cemetry Gates”

08 “Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring”

09 “Is It Really So Strange?”

10 “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

11 “That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore”

12 “The Queen Is Dead”

13 “I Know It’s Over”

The Queen Is Dead reissue is out 10/20 via Rhino.