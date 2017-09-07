Premiere
Hear The Smiths’ Previously Unreleased “Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring” Live In Boston ’86
The Smiths are releasing a deluxe reissue of their seminal 1986 album The Queen Is Dead next month. The 3-CD box set will include a remastered version of the original LP, a second disc of demos and b-sides, and a third disc featuring the previously unreleased Live In Boston album, which captures the band’s concert at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on 8/5/1986. Listen to their fiery medley of “Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring” below.
And as a bonus, here’s “Bigmouth Strikes Again” performed live at the Greek Theatre, Berkeley on 8/23/1986:
Live In Boston tracklist:
01 “How Soon Is Now?”
02 “Hand In Glove”
03 “I Want The One I Can’t Have”
04 “Never Had No One Ever”
05 “Stretch Out And Wait”
06 “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side”
07 “Cemetry Gates”
08 “Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring”
09 “Is It Really So Strange?”
10 “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”
11 “That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore”
12 “The Queen Is Dead”
13 “I Know It’s Over”
The Queen Is Dead reissue is out 10/20 via Rhino.