Middle Kids – “All The Small Things” (Blink-182 Cover)

Australian alt-rock trio Middle Kids followed up this year’s self-titled debut EP by offering covers of Car Seat Headrest’s “Fill In The Blank” and Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” and now they’ve added another cover to that list: a spare, haunting version of Blink-182’s pop-punk classic “All The Small Things” that they recorded for Amazon’s Amazon Acoustics playlist. “In this recording, we were attempting to re-imagine a pop-punk classic as a sad country ballad,” the band explain. “We kept the beautiful words and the melody, but changed instrumentation to bring out different emotion.” Listen below.

Twenty new tracks, including this one, will be added to Amazon Acoustics on 9/20.