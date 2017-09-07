Zayn – “Dusk Till Dawn” (Feat. Sia) Video

When last we heard from Zayn Malik, the former One Direction member, he’d teamed up with Taylor Swift for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a song from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. And now he’s trying to make movies of his own. Zayn has just teamed up with Sia for “Dusk Till Dawn,” a stormy and dramatic ballad. Zayn and Sia co-wrote the song with producer Greg Kurstin. The song’s slick video comes from Amazing Spider-Man/(500) Days Of Summer auteur Marc Webb. It’s an LA-set crime story that teams Malik up with former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who has already shown up in videos from Mick Jagger and Alex Cameron this summer. Check it out below.

“Dusk Till Dawn” is out now at iTunes.