Stream Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton Choir Of The Mind

Emily Haines’ great pair of mid-’00s solo releases — the Knives Don’t Have Your Back LP and the What Is Free To A Good Home? EP — showed a new side of the Metric leader, taking on a more elegant and confessional nature that wasn’t always possible within the confines of her main band. It’s taken a decade to get a follow-up to the Soft Skeleton project, but Choir Of The Mind is well worth the wait. We’ve heard a few songs from it so far — “Fatal Gift,” “Planets,” and “Statuette,” and now you can stream the whole thing in full over on NPR.

Choir Of The Mind is out 9/15 via Last Gang. Pre-order it here.