Chelsea Wolfe’s new album, Hiss Spun, is out at the end of the month and we’ve heard a few singles, including “Offering,” “16 Psyche,” and “Vex.” Wolfe offered up a new one today called “The Culling” — it’s a soothing, atmospheric song that beckons you into Wolfe’s nightmare before expelling you a few minutes in. Listen below.

Hiss Spun is out 9/22 via Sargent House.