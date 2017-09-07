Miguel – “Shockandawe”

A couple weeks back, Miguel shared a new track called “Sky Walker” that featured Travis Scott, and today he’s returned with another new one, “Shockandawe.” This one’s a sorta flex track and includes the callout “I’ll play the hero/ Media keep talking, but who wanna stop me?” but I’m not really sure who is saying bad things about Miguel. Shame on them! It’s been a while since his last full-length release, 2015’s Wildheart, so presumably this pair of singles is building up to something. Listen to the new track below.

“Shockandawe” is out now.