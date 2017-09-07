Sports – “Making It Right”

Thankfully, Sports did not break up like they said they might after we named them a Band To Watch around the time they released their excellent sophomore album, All Of Something. The band’s now based in Philadelphia and working on new music, and their first official output is a just-announced split with San Francisco’s Plush (both bands being under the Father/Daughter Records umbrella). There’s two new Sports songs on the split, and the first one they’re sharing isn’t technically brand-new — we debuted a stripped-down demo of it last year — but half the band’s charm comes from their chemistry together and the way that their songs barrel towards a ramshackle conclusion. “Making It Right” is a great example of them at their best, and you can and should listen to it via NPR below.

<a href="http://fatherdaughterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/sports-plush-split" target="_blank">SPORTS / Plush Split by SPORTS</a>

The Sports / Plush split EP is out 10/20 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.