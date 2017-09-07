Watch Taylor Swift’s New AT&T Commercial With Andy Samberg

The Taylor Swift promotional machine rolls on… We’ve had UPS trucks and college football commercials and possible UFOs, and the latest brands to get a piece of the Swift pie are AT&T and DirectTV Now. (Their Swift partnership was announced last year.) Swift just shared a couple of videos on her social media accounts heralding the launch of Taylor Swift [Everything] NOW, a video-on-demand channel that promises “an inside look at Taylor’s life and unique content spanning her entire career.” A trailer for it shows Swift playing out a bunch of manufactured behind-the-scenes scenarios, including a pretend fight with Andy Samberg. Check them out below.

Here are a couple more clips:

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia. pic.twitter.com/VeLIN3iYRY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 7, 2017

Such a taxing day when they're like 'eat some cookie dough' and you're like 'ok I'll make this sacrifice for my art' https://t.co/0D8LfJA49q pic.twitter.com/Yia4NqDjYR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 7, 2017

Are you ready for it? Look what you made her do! Reputation is out 11/10 via Big Machine Records.

UPDATE: Here is a longer version of the commercial.