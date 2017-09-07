Carla Dal Forno – “The Garden”

Last year, Carla Dal Forno released her sneakily great debut solo album, You Know What It’s Like, and she’s following that up with a short EP next month called The Garden. Its title track is a creeping, atmospheric simmer that’s little more than a guitar strum and some haunting ambience in the margins but it still manages to pull you in. Dal Forno says the song and its accompanying clip is a nod to the Einstürzende Neubauten song of the same name. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “We Shouldn’t Have to Wait”

02 “Clusters”

03 “Make Up Talk”

04 “The Garden”

The Garden EP is out 10/6 via Blackest Ever Black.