Foo Fighters’ new album, Concrete And Gold, is just around the corner — it’s coming out next week — and today they’ve shared its third single following “Run” and “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.” This one’s called “The Line” and, while it doesn’t feature surprise pop star mystery guest Justin Timberlake, it is a new Foo Fighters song, and you can listen to it below.

Concrete And Gold is out 9/15 via RCA.