Mal Devisa – “Crowd Pleaser”

Since releasing her debut album, Kiid, last year, we’ve only heard a smattering of new songs from the immense talent known as Mal Devisa, including “You Are My Sunshine” from earlier in the summer. She’s apparently been in and out of the hospital, but she has two shows scheduled in New York for later this month and recently shared a new track called “Crowd Pleaser,” which looks like it’s a collaboration with Brooklyn-based producer Tony Seltzer. It’s a skittering, menacing swirl that Deja Carr tramples all over with her towering voice. “When you comin’ home to me?” she asks at one point. “Take it slow, don’t waste it/ I can smell the wind gathering, I can almost taste it.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://maldevisa.bandcamp.com/track/teaser" target="_blank">Teaser by Mal Devisa Tony Seltzer</a>