Stream The National Sleep Well Beast

The National announced their seventh album, Sleep Well Beast, all the way back in May, which is a long lead-out time for an album nowadays, but it finally comes out today and it was worth the wait. They’ve played the whole thing live and shared a few singles from it — “The System Only Dream In Total Darkness,” “Guilty Party,” “Carin At The Liquor Store,” and “Day I Die” — and now you can listen to the album in full. Revisit our Premature Evaluation review of it and check out our recent interview with the band while you stream it below.

Sleep Well Beast is out now via 4AD.