A few weeks back, Syd shared a new song “Bad Dream / Looking Back,” and today the Internet member has released a new EP, Always Never Home, featuring that track and two others. It’s the follow-up to her debut Fin full-length that came out at the beginning of the year. “Moving Mountains” and “On The Road” are the two new ones and they sound great. You can stream the whole EP below.

Always Never Home EP is out now via Columbia.