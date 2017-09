For a few years now, the hard and guttural group the Outfit, TX have served as linchpins for a thriving underground rap scene in Dallas. Today, they’ve come out with a new album called Fuel City, and it’s a all impactful, no-frills Southern rap. There are no big-name guests or producers on Fuel City, but every track is a slow-crawling monster. Stream it below.

Fuel City by The Outfit, TX

Fuel City is out now on POW Recordings.