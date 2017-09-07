Recent cover story star and all-around great dude Ted Leo stopped by our offices today for an acoustic Stereogum Session. His first new album in seven years, The Hanged Man, comes out tomorrow. And in spite of recovering from long rehearsals for his upcoming tour and forgetting to cut his nails before playing (you’ll see), he still sounded amazing. Leo did recent single “Can’t Go Back,” a Hanged Man track called “The Little Smug Supper Club,” and “Colleen,” a song from his 2007 Pharmacists album Living With The Living. Watch the full performance below.

The Hanged Man is out 9/8. Pre-order it here.