Charlotte Gainsbourg Announces New Album Rest Featuring Paul McCartney & Half Of Daft Punk

Charlotte Gainsbourg will release her first album in seven years in November. The LP is called Rest and it was produced by SebastiAn (aka the guy who narrates “Facebook Story” on Frank Ocean’s Blonde) and features collaborations with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de-Homem-Christo, Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett, and Connan Mockasin. Listen to lead single “Rest” and preview the video, directed by Gainsbourg herself, below.

In a statement, Gainsbourg says that her Nymphomaniac director Lars Von Trier encouraged her to direct the video herself:

At first I asked him if he would direct this video for me. He answered, “No… you should do it.” He then said, knowing very well what I needed, “I will tell you exactly what you must do.” He dictated quite precisely “the rules” for me to follow. I was nodding through the telephone while writing down the master’s principles. And that was it—the first push I longed for. To go out, and carry a camera for myself. Up to me to deliver my personality in either the archive footage I was choosing or the new images I filmed. Trying to create a repetitive language through this musical loop. Thanks to this first step into directing, I was able to take possession of my own imagery.

Rest is out 11/17 via Because Music.