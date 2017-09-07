Jared Leto Sings A Mashup Of David Bowie, Prince, George Michael, Soundgarden, & Linkin Park

We’ve unfortunately lost a lot of great musicians over the last few years, and movie star and Thirty Seconds To Mars leader Jared Leto decided to pay tribute to five of them by mashing their songs together in a medley for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Accompanied by a choir and acoustic guitar, Leto sings parts of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Linkin Park’s “Crawling,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” and George Michael’s “Freedom,” all in under four minutes. You can watch below.

R.I.P.