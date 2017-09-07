Hundred Waters – “Wave To Anchor”

Hundred Waters’ latest, “Wave To Anchor,” is a bold new single from their soon to be released album Communicating. The supremely danceable anthem picks up where their last EP, Currency, left off in May, but with a further refined rhythm and newfound pop sensibilities. The Florida-formed three-piece were silent for a while but they haven’t wasted any time debuting new music in 2017, releasing the soft yet haunting electronic ballad, “Blanket Me,” in early July as the premiere track for their new album, and the ethereal, vocally driven “Fingers,” in August. “Wave To Anchor” is an unexpected follow-up, resembling something of a subdued early 2000s radio hit, while maintaining Hundred Waters’ emphasis on experimental artistry and textured production. Frontwoman Nicole Miglis embodies the song’s multifold complexity, lamenting a crumbling relationship over a bouncy melody. Her lush voice swells and intensifies along with the eclectic beat, culminating in a punchy groove. Give it a listen below.

Communicating is out 9/14 via OWSLA.