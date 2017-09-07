Hear A Preview Of New John Darnielle Podcast I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats

A couple months back, the studio behind the popular podcast Welcome To Night Vale announced that a new Mountain Goats-centric podcast, I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats, would debut in the fall. It features John Darnielle in conversation with Night Vale co-creator Joseph Fink. The first season of the show, which will premiere on 9/28, will focus on the stories behind 2002’s All Hail West Texas, one song at a time. Each episode will include a cover version of whatever song is being discussed that week, and confirmed participants so far include Andrew Bird, Sylvan Esso, Amanda Palmer, and Dessa. A short preview trailer for the show was recently released, and you can listen to it below.

The first season of I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats will premiere on 9/28.