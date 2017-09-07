Westside Gunn & MF Doom Announce Collaborative Album WESTSIDEDOOM

Buffalo rap hardhead Westside Gunn is teaming up with serial collaborator/masked supervillain MF DOOM for a new joint album. The intuitively named WESTSIDEDOOM will be produced entirely by longtime Gunn collaborators Daringer and Alchemist, and in a post on Instagram, Gunn described the album as “the RAWEST, FLYEST, GRIMIEST shit you’ve ever heard IN YA LIFE.” There’s no release date yet, but check out what looks like album art and a preview of lead single “Gorilla Monsoon” below; Gunn’s high-pitched voice sounds pretty good next to DOOM’s raspy baritone.
