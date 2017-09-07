Barnes & Noble Exclusive National Vinyl Comes With A Signed Door Hanger

The National’s new album Sleep Well Beast officially comes out tomorrow, and Barnes & Noble are selling an exclusive signed edition of the LP on their site for $28. Except, according to one fan and r/TheNational user who received his copy early, the so-called “Barnes & Noble Signed LP” isn’t actually a signed LP. Instead, it’s a regular old LP that comes with a “Do Not Disturb” door hanger signed by the band. (Get it? Sleep Well Beast?) So, still cool, but kind of weird, and definitely not a signed LP. So they probably shouldn’t have called it that. Oh well.