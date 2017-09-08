Watch The National Play A Moving, Percussive “Day I Die” On Colbert

Last night, the same night that U2 were on The Tonight Show, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show booked one of the few more recent rock bands who can rival U2 for sheer grandeur. The National release their very good new album Sleep Well Beast today, and on last night’s Colbert, where they had the unenviable task of following Bernie Sanders, the band played a deeply felt version of “Day I Die,” one of the album’s standouts. The band performed with a small army of percussionists behind them, but that clatter never overwhelmed the song; it only propelled it. Watch the performance below.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.