Sam Smith – “Too Good At Goodbyes”

The sensitive, sad-eyed British adult-contempo-soul singer Sam Smith became a massive international star on the back of his debut album, 2014’s awards-hogging In The Lonely Hour. And today, he’s come out with the new single “Too Good At Goodbyes,” his first new song since his Oscar-winning James Bond theme “Writing’s On The Wall.” “Too Good At Goodbyes” is pretty much exactly what you’d expect. It’s a grand, weepy ballad about a breakup, with a whole lot of falsetto and a tastefully arranged string section. Smith seems a bit uncomfortable with his dance-music roots, and “Too Good At Goodbyes” steers away from that, but at least the song has a beat.

Smith co-wrote the song with his regular collaborator Jimmy Napes and the hitmaking Norwegian production duo Stargate. In a press release, Smith says, “This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped. It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.” Here it is:

“Too Good At Goodbyes” is out now at iTunes.