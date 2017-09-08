Young Martha (Young Thug & Carnage) – “Homie” (Feat. Meek Mill) Video

Carnage, the dance producer who made the great iLoveMakonnen collab “I Like Tuh” a couple of years ago, has formed a new duo with Young Thug. Together, they’re calling themselves Young Martha, and they’ve just debuted with a new track called “Homie” and with its absolutely dazzling fucking video. The song is good. It’s hard, unhinged trap-rave, with Thug rapping in his frantic-grunt “Harambe” voice and a tough and focused Meek Mill guest verse. And director Oscar Hudson’s video, a freaky and disorienting mini-horror movie that’s made to look like one physics-defying tracking shot, is something that you really need to see. Check it out below.

“Homie” is out now at iTunes, and Carnage says that he and Thug have been working on an EP together.