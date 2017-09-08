SZA – “Quicksand”

Earlier this year, the TDE-affiliated New Jersey R&B singer SZA finally released Ctrl, her long-awaited debut album. It’s turned her into a star. And today, she’s come out with a new track called “Quicksand,” part of the soundtrack for the second season of the great HBO show Insecure. The new Insecure soundtrack, out today, also features tracks from artists like Jazmine Sullivan, Jorja Smith, Buddy, NAO, and Cam & China. SZA’s contribution is a smooth, buoyant, plainspoken jam, and you can hear it below.

The Insecure season two soundtrack is out now on RCA.