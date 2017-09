Mas Ysa released a new Untitled EP today, and it’s accompanied by a short film that was directed by Dan Shapiro and conceived of by Mas Ysa’s Thomas Arsenault. It’s soundtracked by all five songs from the EP and features a bunch of small-life portraiture, including a role played by Lena Dunham, who dances to one of the Mas Ysa tracks in a living room. Watch below.

The Untitled EP is out now.