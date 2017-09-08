iLoveMakonnen – “Love” (Feat. Rae Sremmurd) Video

The Atlanta underground rap star iLoveMakonnen, who officially came out of the closet earlier this year, hasn’t stopped releasing music in recent months; he came out with the Fun Summer Vol. 1 EP a few months ago. But Makonnen hasn’t really tried to make a straight-up hit, as far as I can tell, since Drake jumped on the “Tuesday” remix. That appears to be changing. This morning, Makonnen has dropped “Love,” a new song that features Rae Sremmurd, a Mike Will Made-It beat, and, perhaps most notably, sparkly and jumpy pop-punk guitars. Makonnen and the Rae Sremmurd brothers spend the whole romantic-lament song doing heavily Auto-Tuned singing; there’s really no rapping at all. In the video, Makonnen, looking dejected and wearing cowboy boots and a chain wallet, wanders around on the beach and then hits a drive-in theater. Also, Makonnen and Rae Sremmurd do the Carlton dance from Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air together, which is fun to watch. Check it out below.

“Love” is out now at iTunes.