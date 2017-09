The Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt writes songs about pretty much anything — that’s sorta his thing, right? — so why not write a jingle for an advertisement for a new store called Virgil Normal located in Los Angeles’ Silverlake neighborhood? Well, that’s exactly what he did, and the new Merritt track soundtracks a weirdo ad that was directed by Galaxie 500’s Naomi Yang. You can watch and listen below.