Stream Ted Leo The Hanged Man

It’s finally here. Earlier this summer, Ted Leo opened up to Stereogum about the traumas of his past and what he’s been doing since the release of 2010’s The Brutalist Bricks, the last album that he made with his longtime backing band the Pharmacists. In that same article, Leo also unveiled the details of his new solo album The Hanged Man. Leo recorded the new album at home and raised the money on Kickstarter to release it himself, and it veers all over the place, from rabble-rousing punk to catchy-as-hell power-pop. It’s great work from a great dude. We’ve posted the early singles “You’re Like Me” and “Can’t Go Back,” and Leo also played a great Stereogum session in our office yesterday. Today, The Hanged Man is finally out, which means you can use Spotify to stream the whole thing below.

The Hanged Man is out now, and Leo released it all by himself, with no damn label. And seriously, read our cover story on Leo; it’s one of the best pieces we’ve ever run.