Mount Kimbie’s first new album in four years, Love What Survives, is out today. We’ve already heard some star-studded collaborations from the UK production duo’s new release, including team-ups with James Blake (“We Go Home Together“), King Krule (“Blue Train Lines“), and Micachu (“Marilyn“), plus the plain ol’ featureless “Delta,” and today you can hear Love What Survives in full. Stream it below.

Love What Survives is out now via Warp.