The Muppets Play Their First-Ever Full-Length Concert In Hollywood Tonight

The Muppets are playing their first-ever full-length concert tonight at the Hollywood Bowl. Its the first of three special performances that will feature special celebrity guests, musical performances, sketches, and fireworks. They’ll be accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and the show is being presented alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. The Muppets Take The Bowl will be hosted by Bobby Moynihan. In a new interview with Associated Press, Miss Piggy said that “any time the Muppets get together, it’s a strange reunion,” and Kermit added, “That is true, but we are not going to hold anything back in this show.” Here’s a trailer for the performances:

And here’s some necessary Statler and Waldorf commentary:

Very fun!